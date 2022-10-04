Africa Energy Commences Operations on Block 2B Offshore South Africa

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. AFE (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration company, is pleased to announce the arrival of the Island Innovator semi-submersible drilling rig on Block 2B and the commencement of operations on the Gazania‐1 exploration well offshore South Africa. View PDF version.

Jan Maier, Africa Energy's VP Exploration, commented: "We are excited to commence operations with the arrival of the rig on Block 2B. The block has significant resource potential in shallow water and contains the A-J1 discovery that flowed light sweet crude oil to surface. Gazania-1 is a relatively low-risk exploration well that will target two large oil prospects seven kilometers up-dip from A-J1."

Block 2B is located offshore South Africa in the Orange Basin where both TotalEnergies and Shell recently announced significant oil and gas discoveries offshore Namibia. The block covers 3,062 square kilometers approximately 25 kilometers off the west coast of South Africa near the border with Namibia in water depths ranging from 50 to 200 meters. Soekor discovered and tested oil on Block 2B in 1988 with the A-J1 borehole, which intersected thick reservoir sandstones between 2,985 meters and 3,350 meters. The well flowed 191 barrels of oil per day of 36-degree API oil from a 10-meter sandstone interval at approximately 3,250 meters. Significant prospectivity has been identified over the entire A-J graben area using 686 square kilometers of 3D seismic data acquired in 2013.

The Gazania-1 exploration well is being drilled in approximately 150 meters of water by the Island Innovator semi-submersible rig to a total depth of approximately 2,800 meters subsea. The well will target two large prospects in a syn-rift basin, similar to the major oil accumulations discovered by Africa Energy's technical team in Uganda and Kenya. In the event of success at Gazania-1, the joint venture partners have the option to directionally drill a sidetrack to target a third prospect. Both the Gazania-1 well and the potential sidetrack will be logged and then plugged with no equipment remaining on the sea floor.

Africa Energy has a 27.5% participating interest in Block 2B offshore South Africa. The block is operated by a subsidiary of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., which holds a 50% participating interest. A subsidiary of Panoro Energy ASA holds a 12.5% participating interest, and Crown Energy AB indirectly holds the remaining 10%.

