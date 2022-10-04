SpectrumX: Enhances facilities as trials and momentum accelerates

SpectrumX are leaders in patented formulations of HOCl

A healthcare and pharmaceutical company has revealed major upgrades at its Cheshire production facility.

SpectrumX said a recent revamp at its base in Knutsford will allow it to move forward for production of the pharmaceutical drug substance, SPC-069, for clinical trials.

Key to the recent updates is the completion of an ISO Class 8 Cleanroom, which includes an air purification, ventilation, and pressure-cascade system to prevent air contaminants during manufacturing processes.

Additional upgrades include a dedicated quality control room and a microbiology laboratory, which tests all raw materials, key manufacturing steps and finished cosmetic and biocide products.

Alongside the investment into the production facilities, the business has created an open plan office space for the team, including a boardroom for sales, training and briefings. The investment into the facility provides a considerable launchpad to start the clinical trial programme to progress the potential novel respiratory treatment, SPX-001, to market.

Ben Hibbert, operations director, said: "We are delighted our Knutsford facility now meets the standards required for the production of a pharmaceutical drug substance - in our case, SPC-069. To achieve this, we installed equipment across the facility and introduced new operating procedures.

"This is a significant step for the business as it allows us to kickstart our clinical trial programme. Thanks to the investment, we now have the right environment to create and distribute our full range of hypochlorous acid products, which we believe will be game-changers in the market."

To learn more visit: spectrumx.com/

About SpectrumX

SpectrumX is a promising biotech firm with a lot of potentials. Investors are interested in the company because of its innovative HOCl treatment, which could become the standard of care for many conditions if clinical trials are successful. However, there is significant risk involved, as clinical trials could fail. For investors considering an investment in SpectrumX, careful consideration is advised.

Media Contact

Company Name: SpectrumX

Contact Person: Dale Edwards

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://spectrumx.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: SpectrumX: Enhances facilities as trials and momentum accelerates