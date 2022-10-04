Submit Release
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Ferguson plc FERGFERG (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 426,104 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 26, 2022 up to and including September 30, 2022 in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

September 27, 2022

56,811

9,776.0000

XLON

September 27, 2022

2,795

9,776.0000

BATE

September 27, 2022

1,506

9,776.0000

CHIX

September 29, 2022

85,925

9,544.0000

XLON

September 29, 2022

38,777

9,544.0000

BATE

September 29, 2022

35,489

9,544.0000

CHIX

September 29, 2022

7,789

9,544.0000

AQXE

September 29, 2022

15,479

9,544.0000

TRQX

September 30, 2022

82,947

9,338.9768

XLON

September 30, 2022

38,425

9,338.9768

BATE

September 30, 2022

36,666

9,338.9768

CHIX

September 30, 2022

7,690

9,338.9768

AQXE

September 30, 2022

15,805

9,338.9768

TRQX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 23,573,499.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 208,597,683. The figure of 208,597,683 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6337B_1-2022-10-3.pdf

For further information please contact:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/718674/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

