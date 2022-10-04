Ahold Delhaize share buyback update October 4, 2022

Submit Release
Zaandam, the Netherlands, October 4, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 751,925 of its common shares in the period from September 26, 2022 up to and including September 30, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 26.35 per share for a total consideration of € 19.8 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 26,505,731 common shares for a total consideration of € 723.4 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


