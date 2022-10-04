Counter the financial recession with BFL Agency's financial freedom plans

Built For Life (BFL) Agency offers amazing long-term financial plans to help people gain financial freedom, even during times of uncertainty.

Renard Court Annapolis, MD In this era of economic uncertainty, people are turning their heads toward financially-independent plans. In order to help people in this regard, Built For Life (BFL) Agency, introduces an array of services. The agency helps people deal with the long-term planning of their financial resources. It helps them become masters of their finances so that they can prosper without having to worry about economic uncertainties.

BFL Agency has a large footprint, having spread to all 50 states. The agency offers services such as Life Insurance, Retirement Planning, Long Term Care, Debt Solutions, Disability Insurance, and more to local businesses and the working class. The company’s wealth preservation strategy helps people attain their future goals. BFL allows people to live a tax-free retirement income so that they can truly relax when they deserve to.

The company works closely with financial carriers to provide unparalleled customer service. The company has over 500 financial carriers to ensure the clients get the absolute best coverage that is 100% customized to their needs.

Bill Korman, the founder and CEO of BFL Agency said: "I find joy in working with clients and their families and teaching them about the 3 Ways Money Grows and the 5 Homes of Money. These financial methods, I think have a massive impact on the minority, immigrant, and veteran families we serve. It’s heartwarming to see the look on my clients’ faces when we show them a guaranteed strategy to grow and protect their wealth and create a family legacy!" He said: "Here at the Built for Life Financial Agency, our goal is to provide you with fair policies, reliable advice, and a sense of security that will help your family live well and thrive!"

Built For Life Agency is a financial services brokerage that specializes in providing free financial education & literacy to middle-lower income families, minorities, women, and veterans. The company focuses on doing the impossible and saving America through financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

Media Contact

Company Name: BFL Agency

Contact Person: Bill Korman

Email: Send Email

Phone: 443-458-5214

Country: United States

Website: BFLAgency.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Counter the financial recession with BFL Agency's financial freedom plans