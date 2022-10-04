Your Tampa Markets is a community organization hosting local events all across Tampa, Florida. The organization is now hosting The Oktoberfest Festival with local vendors, art and performances.

Your Tampa Markets is excited to announce that preparations for the 2022 Oktoberfest Tampa are almost complete, and the event will take place on October 8th, 2022. With many local businesses, vendors, artists and musical performers taking part in the festival, Your Tampa Markets urges the public to support local businesses and take part in the event with their friends and family.

Being held on the Tampa Riverwalk, the open air event will be an invigorating and immersive experience for the attendees.

Founder of Your Tampa Markets, Gwendolyn Harding made an official press statement regarding the event "Here at Your Tampa Markets, we are highly proactive about community values and giving a platform to local businesses and artists. We work hard to introduce and preserve cultural experiences in our community.”

She further added “The Oktoberfest Tampa 2022 is bringing together hardworking businesses and artists to take part in fall festivities. So if you love food, drinks, entertainment, art, games and more, bring your family and friends to the Tampa Riverwalk for a day full of fun."

Complete event address is as follows:

Tampa Riverwalk

Waterworks Park

1710 North Highland Ave.

Tampa, Florida 33602

Media Contact

Company Name: Your Tampa Markets

Contact Person: Gwendolyn Harding

Email: Send Email

Phone: (813) 451-7936

Country: United States

Website: http://www.yourtampamarkets.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: \'Your Tampa Markets\' Is Now Hosting Oktoberfest 2022 On The Tampa Riverwalk