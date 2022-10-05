Medical Robotics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 19% Rate

Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2022”, the medical robotics market is expected to grow from $9.45 billion in 2021 to $11.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.97%. The change in the medical robotics market growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilising their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $22.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.63%. The rising preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is significantly contributing to the growth of the medical robotics market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of medical robotics market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5897&type=smp

Key Trends In The Medical Robotics Market

Strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical robotics market. Companies in the medical robotics industry are undergoing various collaborations to develop new technologies and products.

Overview Of The Medical Robotics Market

The medical robotics global market consists of sales of medical robotics products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that offer robotic systems to assist in medical procedures, develop healthcare technology, and improve overall health care. Medical robotics technology is used in the healthcare industry for surgeries, radiotherapy treatment plans, rehabilitation therapy sessions and others.

Learn more on the global medical robotics market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-robotics-global-market-report

Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Surgical Robotics Systems, Rehabilitation Robotics Systems, Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Systems

• By Application: Laparoscopy, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Orthopedic Surgery, Pharmacy Applications

• By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Centers, Rehabilitation Centers

• By Geography: The global medical robotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Medtronic plc, Titan Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, ReWalk Robotics, Renishaw Plc, Mazor Robotics, Irobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Hocoma AG, Hansen Medical, Ekso Bionics, Accuracy Inc, Globus Medical, Houston Medical Robotics, Kinova robotics, Kirbey, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Varian Medical Systems

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of medical robotics market. The market report analyzes medical robotics market size, medical robotics global market growth drivers, medical robotics global market segments, medical robotics global market major players, medical robotics global market growth across geographies, medical robotics global market trends and medical robotics market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The medical robotics global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-surgery-devices-global-market-report

Top Robotics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/top-robotics-global-market-report

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC