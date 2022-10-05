Global Metal Recycling Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Metal Recycling Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Metal Recycling Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the metal recycling equipment market is expected to grow from $5.83 billion in 2021 to $6.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.08%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global metal recycling market size is expected to reach $7.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.62%. Increasing government regulations on waste management and recycling across the globe are driving the growth of the metal recycling equipment industry.

Key Trends In The Metal Recycling Equipment Market

Continuous research and development is a key trend gaining popularity in the metal recycling equipment market.

Overview Of The Metal Recycling Equipment Market

The metal recycling equipment market consists of sales of metal recycling equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to recycle metals. Metal recycling is the process of removing waste metal, preparing it, and creating new metal material. This recycled metal can be utilised to make metal products, which can then be recycled once used or not needed.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Machine Type: Shredders, Briquetting Machines, Shears, Granulating Machines

• By Material Type: Metal, Ferrous, Non-Ferrous, Alloys and Composites

• By Application: Automotive, Building and Construction, Ship Building, Equipment Manufacturing, Packaging, Consumer Appliances

• By Geography: The global metal recycling equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Metso Corporation, Nucor Corporation, CP Manufacturing Inc., JMC Recycling Systems Ltd, Green Machine Sales LLC, Zato srl, Commercial Metals Company, Aurubis AG, SMIS Metal Management Limited, European Metal Recycling Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A., American Baler Company, Marathon Equipment, and General Kinematics India Pvt Ltd.

