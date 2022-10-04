Sabio Group to support French mobility operator, Kisio, as it takes first steps on digital transformation journey
Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France, taking its first steps in its digital transformation journey
• Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France
— Elodie Marechaux, Project Manager, Customer Experience, at Kisio
• The strategic project is the first step in Kisio’s digital transformation journey
• Sabio Group is providing technical implementation expertise and ongoing support and maintenance services
Sabio Group has secured a new contract with French mobility and transportation specialist, Kisio, which will see it support the business as it embarks on a digital transformation journey.
The Paris-headquartered firm – which is a subsidiary of Keolis Group – has implemented a new Genesys Cloud solution across 15 sites in France.
Genesys Cloud is replacing an ageing legacy system, becoming Kisio’s new contact centre infrastructure for more than 350 agents.
The project represents the company’s first move in achieving omni-channel customer service capability and will eventually help manage more than three million interactions per year across outbound/inbound calls, SMS, email and social media.
Sabio Group, the digital customer experience (CX) transformation specialist, is supporting Kisio’s Genesys Cloud implementation, providing technical infrastructure expertise and additional support services.
The project began at Kisio’s HQ in Paris, with six sites already up-and-running. Sabio has also assisted with integrating Genesys Cloud with Salesforce, enabling Kisio to have a 360-degree view of the customer journey.
Elodie Marechaux, Project Manager, Customer Experience, at Kisio, said: “This is an exciting first phase in our digital transformation journey.
“We have been so impressed not just by the Genesys Cloud solution but by the attention to detail, expertise and flexibility shown by Sabio in meeting the needs of our business.
“This first stage is solely a telephony project but the goal is to develop all channels; so email, chatbot and callbots for example.
“This is a crucial step in the long-term digital transformation ambitions for our business and we are really pleased to be working with Sabio and Genesys on this project.”
She added: “We know this is a journey – digital transformation projects of this size always are.
“However, there is already a strong feeling of partnership and collaboration between Kisio and Sabio and this is something that is extremely important to us and which we are extremely passionate about.”
Kisio combines consulting and operational services to help transport operators design and manage mobility experiences respectful of passengers and communities.
The organisation, which has more than 750 employees across the country, is committed to making France as accessible as possible - helping people get around, travel and meet up.
With 15 customer relations centres across France, Kisio informs and supports travellers and commuters at all stages of their journey, managing and designing connected mobility systems to ensure the customer experience is smooth and seamless.
Herve Racine, Country Manager for Sabio France, Italy and Morocco, said: “This is a really exciting project for Sabio in France.
“Kisio is at the forefront of transport across the country - whether it be rail, bus or even bike - and so seamless and memorable customer experiences are crucial to their success as a business.
“Their new Genesys Cloud system, complete with Salesforce integration, is the first step to them achieving true omni-channel customer service capability and we are delighted to be on that journey with them.
“We believe this is the beginning of an extremely fruitful and collaborative partnership between both organisations.”
Kisio’s parent company is Keolis, a global leader in the shared mobility market and a committed partner to public transport authorities around the world. Keolis is itself a subsidiary of SNCF, France’s largest rail company.
