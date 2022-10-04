CRM In Healthcare Industry Reach US$ 25.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.8%

The global healthcare CRM market reached a value of US$ 12.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.7 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Healthcare CRM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global healthcare CRM market reached a value of US$ 12.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.8% during 2022-2027.

Healthcare customer relationship management (HCRM) is a software solution that is designed for managing customer-related processes across the healthcare setting. It involves the usage of dashboard and reporting, comprehensive patient management, caregiver management, and communication tools to record the patient’s information for their profile and scheduling or tracking medical appointments. Apart from this, it is also utilized for providing customers with improved quality support.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-crm-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by significant growth in the healthcare sector. With the rising requirement for effective solutions that aid in enhancing the overall healthcare experience for patients, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for efficient HCRM solutions for patient monitoring and streamlining healthcare processes. The market is further driven by widespread integration of these solutions with artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and cloud-computing solutions to offer remote monitoring services to patients via chatbots and real-time interactions. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients requiring hospitalization.

Breakup by Product:

Individual

Referral

Individual and Referral

Breakup by Application:

Community Outreach

Case Coordination

Case Management

Relationship Management

Breakup by Technology:

Cloud-based

Mobile

Social

Collaborative

Predictive

Breakup by End Use:

Payers

Providers

Life Science Companies

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Accenture Plc

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

Amdocs

Aspect Software Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com inc

SAP SE

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-crm-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports By IMARC Group

Brain Implants Market Size

Personal Mobility Devices Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/personal-mobility-devices-market

Medical Device Cleaning Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-device-cleaning-market

Ureteral Stents Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ureteral-stents-market

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/portable-oxygen-concentrators-market

Immunoglobulin Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/immunoglobulin-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.