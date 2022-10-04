OR communication Market Market worth $6.20 Bn by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global OR Communication Market Info Global OR Communication Market seg

Global OR communication market is estimated to reach over USD 6.20 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global OR Communication Market By Type (OR communication software (OR Integration Software & Mobile-Based Applications) and OR communication hardware (Intercoms, Printers, Audio-Visual Equipment and Smart Speakers, Fax Machines, Paging Systems and Others)), Type of operating room (Integrated OR, Digital OR, and Hybrid OR), End-users (Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centres)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

A clear, audible, concentrated message from a transmitter is sent to an attentive, undistracted receiver, and superior and effective communication includes both verbal and nonverbal forms. Communication in the healthcare industry is highly dynamic and complicated, including many different players, contexts, and unique difficulties. A standardized, "all-hands" strategy for tackling some of the obstacles to successful communication in the operative environment has been encouraged by surgical checklists and time-out procedures. With the shifting trends in the healthcare industry, more attention is currently being focused on enhancing communication quality while ensuring accessibility and individualization. This progressive trend towards predictable outcomes and high-quality care has helped healthcare organizations use various IT systems more widely. Other factors influencing market expansion include increased surgical operations, increased funding initiatives for Healthcare information technology (HCIT) infrastructure improvement, and a growing focus on cost management and efficiency enhancement in hospitals. The market for operating room communication systems is expanding due to the many benefits of this technology, including increased efficiency, reduced labour requirements, quicker surgeries, and managed patient surgical records.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The development of surgical techniques, the rise in complications due to minimally invasive operations, and patient monitoring to ensure safety is the key drivers influencing the growth of the worldwide operating room communication market. Hospitals have chosen to invest in technology improvements in the operating rooms (ORs) due to the growing complexity of complex surgery. The use of technologically advanced communication operating rooms (ORs) outfitted with surgical tools and technologies is also rising. Adopting integrated digital communication systems with surgical instruments like surgical robots and virtual reality is fuelling the market's growth. The number of hospitals focusing on integrated communication operating rooms (ORs)is anticipated to rise in the future years, supporting the expansion of the operating room communication market. Additionally, it is projected that the potential of growing markets in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific regions would offer attractive opportunities for the industry to expand in the coming years.

Challenges:

With the high cost of several pieces of equipment and associated software, an operating room (ORs) communication system's setup costs are high. Operating rooms (ORs) communications' high installation and maintenance costs affected their adoption. Once implemented, this software also requires routine updates following user requirements and software advancements, resulting in ongoing costs. Furthermore, the cost of maintaining sophisticated IT-enabled systems is frequently higher than the cost of the software itself. Furthermore, one of the significant obstacles to successfully implementing and utilizing communication operating rooms (ORs) solutions is the heterogeneity of health information systems. Interoperability problems result from the lack of formal IT data sharing and storage standards in many nations.

Regional Trends:

In the forecast period, North America dominated the market. Dominance is related to the rise in surgical demand. Increased demand for effective healthcare services, a growing desire to save healthcare costs, and successful electronic health record (EHR) adoption by healthcare organizations are major factors contributing to the market's expansion. Other factors driving the market's growth include well-established competitors, technologically improved healthcare information technology (HCIT), and developing operating rooms (ORs) infrastructure funding. It is predicted that the Asia Pacific market will expand at a rapid rate over the forecast period. The growing number of chronic diseases, the rising acceptance of innovative surgical treatment techniques, and the procedural advantages of communication operating rooms (ORs)are the key drivers of market expansion in the Asia Pacific region. The ongoing development of the healthcare infrastructure and the expanding market availability of cutting-edge surgical technology are the other factors boosting operating room integration market growth in this area.

Recent Developments:

• In August 2021, Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology solutions provider, announced that it has collaborated with Arthrex, a life sciences company that manufactures endoscopic cameras for surgical use reimagine and modernize the post-surgery experience through the development of a digital communications portal.

• In July 2021, Hillrom, best known for its connected hospital beds, is expanding into the operating room with the release of its Helion Integrated Surgical System, which allows surgical teams to communicate during a treatment. This news comes after Hillrom purchased the technology of the Italian startup Videomed in 2020 for approximately $9.4 million, with an extra $3.7 million contingent on specific objectives.

Segmentation of OR Communication Market-

By Type

• OR Communication Software

o OR Integration Software

o Mobile-Based Applications

• OR Communication Hardware

o Intercoms

o Printers

o Audio-Visual Equipment and Smart Speakers

o Fax Machines

o Paging Systems

o Others

By Type of Operating Room

• Integrated OR

• Digital OR

• Hybrid OR

By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region-

• North America-

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe-

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific-

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o South East Asia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America-

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa-

o GCC Countries

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East and Africa

• Others

