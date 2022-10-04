Meat Substitute Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Meat Substitute Market To Be Driven By Health-Conscious Consumers Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Meat Substitute Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global meat substitute market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/meat-substitute-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 16.2 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 16%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 40 billion
Meat Substitute Products are witnessing an increase in the popularity due to increased incidence of health disorders, increasing consumer fitness and health awareness that in turn will drive market growth. Furthermore, the rapid development of the food service industries and the enticing marketing and advertising strategies of vegetarian companies have had a positive influence on the growth of the global market. In Addition, awareness towards environment conservation and animal wellbeing is anticipated to increase the demand in market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A meat-like material made from plants is a meat substitute. Plant-based meat, vegan meat, meat replacement, mock meat, meat substitute, imitation meat, or vegetarian meat, or, even more pejoratively, organic or fake meat, are more common terms. Meat analogues usually imitate certain aesthetic qualities (such as texture, flavor, appearance) or the chemical features of particular types of meat.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/meat-substitute-market
Based on source, the market is divided into:
• Soy Based
• Wheat Based
• Pea Protein
• Others
Based on product, the industry can be segmented into:
• Tofu
• Tempeh
• Seitan
• Quorn
• Others
By type, the industry is categorised into:
• Concentrates
• Isolates
• Textured
Market Trends
Manufacturers have steadily launched innovative vegan meat products with improved texture and taste to meet changing consumer preferences. In addition, a wide variety of vegan food and snack products are available on the market, including patties, burgers, filets, soups, pizzas and others. In addition, the industry is expected to witness the launch in the coming years of several innovative meat substitute products, which are expected to complement consumer lifestyles and taste preferences.
The growth of market in Asia Pacific is attributed to increasing people’s awareness of healthy dietary habits. The key factors driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region are the need for health benefits, animal welfare, environmental safety, cost-effectiveness and a growing variety of plant-based meat products. Non-meat-based foods are already popular in Asia, with tofu widely used in Asian food and bean-based conge dishes widely consumed in countries such as China. Moreover, the increase in the number of start-ups in Asian countries, such as India, Japan and China, is also driving further market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Schouten Europe B.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Conagra Brands, Inc., Kerry Inc., Ruitenberg Ingredients B.V., among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Merino Wool Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/merino-wool-market
Smart TV Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-tv-market
Indian Facility Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-facility-management-market
Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sealing-and-strapping-packaging-tapes-market
Global Medical Textiles Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-medical-textiles-companies
Kombucha Tea Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/kombucha-tea-market
Fish Collagen Peptides Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fish-collagen-peptides-market
Global Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Global Retail Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/retail-market
Facade Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/facade-market
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Mathew Williams
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other