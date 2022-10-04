Liz Kayler of NLP Healing to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women face inevitable role transitions from mothers, partners, co-workers, friends, and as members of the community in the structures that identify us into the status quo fabric of society. But what happens when we start to get a nagging sense of our impending status shifts as these structures and expectations of us dissipate? As the roles become more and more obsolete, we are left to find meaning in everything we do outside of any role that has previously granted us our ticket to societal inclusion. And what if we are also responsible for our self -sabotaging thoughts about who we are and how we find value beyond these structures?

We have been so influenced by our limiting beliefs of what constitutes a successful woman that we are easily caught off-guard and without resources when the structures start to crumble around us. What was once our ticket into the community becoming so diluted that it soon impacts our self -worth and ability to move forwards in any self- defining success. How do we break free from these early to mid-age-related categories and structures? Moving forwards to self- identification and our own personal value doesn’t come with a handbook or a supportive and transparent community as we ‘age-out’.

We are adrift and a sense of disempowerment can easily creep in as a societal and internally perceived decline into mediocrity takes hold. To continue to grow as the vital, highly skilled, multi-talented, loving, nurturing, engaging, brilliant humans outside of our perceived usefulness leaves us living through obsolete beliefs that no longer fit into the wilderness of the journey forwards nor do they serve us to hold onto them.

As the family of today becomes more and more youth centric, independent-minded and unapologetic orbiting satellites of what a core multigenerational blend was once, the elders are less and less held in regard as an integral part of that whole, Identified easily by their appearance, women of experience and dignity, are insulated from the buzz of a vital life, except what they can manage to find glimmers of meaning in always working from old, broken perceptions of where their value lies in society and within themselves. Often, they diminish and acquiesce, like ‘good girls’, to keeping the status quo, ironically maintained by those of less ability to navigate or perceive wisdom and value, mostly by virtue of years not yet lived.

It starts from within. Everything. Who we believe that we are. We have accomplished much in the Spring and Summer of our lives. Life, Love, Joy, Health and Wealth. We have been the tide that rises all ships. Nothing has changed from those seasons except the beliefs that we live within as we stare down the path to our Winter season. The only question that remains is ‘What next?’

Society does not define us. We have always defined ourselves, even within the structures that we operated within. The real challenge is how to step outside of those structures of beliefs that create our value and decisions about who we are as self-actualizing human beings to our very last breath and beyond.

As an experienced Certified Practitioner of NLP, Timeline and Hypnosis, utilizing a virtually content free, evidence driven, results based ‘Do With’ vs. ‘Do To’ proven system, I serve as your Guide to real and lasting change from your unwanted patterns served by outdated beliefs about yourself and the world you live within. From the first visit, my clients have been known to experience inner shifts and change that they never imagined possible, and with ease. I treat Health, Wealth, Love issues, Depression, Anxiety, Trauma, Phobias, and any trailing feelings, thoughts and behavior that get in the way of living to our full potential.

I believe all of what I do is even more important as we move out of the systems that have rewarded us into being ourselves, more fully and completely, into the truest time of freedom of our lives, The freedom to choose who we Are, with all of our magnificent wisdom and skills that we have built and continue to build, as an integral, meaningful and vital part of society as a whole. Doing what we were born to do: Thrive & Uplift.

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno