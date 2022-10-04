Rutland Barracks // DUI, VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4005455

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2022 at approximately 0109

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Violation of Conditions of release x2

ACCUSED: George Flannery

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 4, 2022, at approximately 0109 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, George Flannery, signs of impairment were observed. Flanner was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Troopers also learned that Flannery was violating court-ordered conditions of release. Flannery was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI and Violations of Conditions of Release x2.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.