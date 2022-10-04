Export Compliance Training Institute Hosts Live Seminar Series on ITAR, EAR and OFAC Export Controls in Tel Aviv, Israel

Learn the Impact of ITAR, EAR & OFAC Controls on Non-U.S. Companies, Affiliates and Transactions

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Ohio, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Export Compliance Training Institute (ECTI), a leading provider of U.S. export controls compliance training for businesses, organizations, governments, and universities/research institutions, is pleased to present its upcoming live seminar series in Tel Aviv, Israel in January 2023.



“Export controls are complex, and the rules change frequently,” said Scott Gearity, President of ECTI. “We have found that live, in-person seminars provide both novice and experienced export compliance professionals with the latest and most comprehensive instruction on compliance with U.S. export regulations, as well as unique opportunities for in-depth discussions with instructors and peers. Attendees leave with a solid understanding of export control rules and timely knowledge of recent changes.”

The upcoming live export compliance seminars in Tel Aviv will be held from January 16 through January 19, 2023. Topics to be covered include:

International Traffic in Arms (ITAR) Controls on Non-U.S. Transactions Seminar, January 16 and 17.

Export Administration Regulations (EAR) and Office of Foreign Assets Controls and Embargos (OFAC) Controls on Non-U.S. Transactions Seminar, January 18 and 19.

Participants can attend both seminars for an in-depth education on export control regulations administered by the U.S. Departments of State, Commerce, and Treasury as they apply to non-U.S.-based companies who use or resell U.S.-origin products, components or technology, as well as non-U.S.-located affiliates, parents, and subsidiaries of U.S. companies.

ECTI’s popular live seminar series are led by Gearity, a recognized expert in the field of export compliance with deep experience in corporate compliance programs. Instructors for the January seminar are all active export industry practitioners and include, Scott Gearity, President of ECTI and Timothy P. O’Toole, Esq., member of the law firm of Miller & Chevalier Chartered, in Washington D.C.

All ECTI instructors strive to stay current on U.S. export controls, and ECTI updates training content with the latest information as rules and regulations change. As a result, ECTI’s seminars are kept fresh, updated, and accurate to help organizations remain compliant.

For more information about these seminars or other programs in ECTI’s live seminar and webinar schedule, please visit https://www.learnexportcompliance.com/live-events/. You also can contact ECTI at +1-540-433-3977 or info@learnexportcompliance.com for more information.

Contact

Scott Gearity

President, ECTI

info@learnexportcompliance.com

540-433-3977