Biochar Market Report 2022-27, Industry Size, Share, Demand, Growth And Analysis

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Biochar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global biochar market reached a value of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.37% during 2022-2027.

Biochar refers to a type of carbon-rich charcoal that is produced by the heating of agricultural waste, animal manure, and woody biomass. It helps in improving soil fertilization, maintaining adequate moisture levels, reducing pollutants, providing crop nutrition, and preventing soil leaching. Owing to various technological innovations, such as gasification and pyrolysis, biochar finds extensive applications across various industries, including pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

The prevalent trend of organic farming has stimulated the utilization of biochar in mixed farming, biodynamic agriculture, and zero tillage farming methods. In line with this, the rising health consciousness and escalating consumer expenditures on high-quality, organic food items have bolstered the market growth. Moreover, the thriving electronics industry is positively influencing the demand for biochar in the manufacturing of building materials. Apart from this, the increasing awareness about waste management, coupled with various stringent environmental regulations for minimizing carbon footprints, is expected to fuel the growth of the global biochar market in the coming years.

Breakup by Feedstock Type:

Woody Biomass

Agricultural Waste

Animal Manure

Others

Breakup by Technology Type:

Slow Pyrolysis

Fast Pyrolysis

Gasification

Hydrothermal Carbonization

Others

Breakup by Product Form:

Coarse and Fine Chips

Fine Powder

Pellets, Granules and Prills

Liquid Suspension

Breakup by Application:

Farming

Gardening

Livestock Feed

Soil, Water and Air Treatment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

Agri-tech Producers

Diacarbon Energy Inc.

Cool Planet

Pacific Biochar

Phoenix Energy

Biomacon GmbH

Vega Biofuels

Terra Char

Avello Bioenergy

Genesis Industries

Interra Energy Services

Element C6

Carbon Gold Ltd.

Biochar Solution Ltd.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

