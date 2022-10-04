Biochar Market Report 2022-27, Industry Size, Share, Demand, Growth And Analysis
The global biochar market reached a value of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Biochar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global biochar market reached a value of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.37% during 2022-2027.
Biochar refers to a type of carbon-rich charcoal that is produced by the heating of agricultural waste, animal manure, and woody biomass. It helps in improving soil fertilization, maintaining adequate moisture levels, reducing pollutants, providing crop nutrition, and preventing soil leaching. Owing to various technological innovations, such as gasification and pyrolysis, biochar finds extensive applications across various industries, including pharmaceuticals and agriculture.
The prevalent trend of organic farming has stimulated the utilization of biochar in mixed farming, biodynamic agriculture, and zero tillage farming methods. In line with this, the rising health consciousness and escalating consumer expenditures on high-quality, organic food items have bolstered the market growth. Moreover, the thriving electronics industry is positively influencing the demand for biochar in the manufacturing of building materials. Apart from this, the increasing awareness about waste management, coupled with various stringent environmental regulations for minimizing carbon footprints, is expected to fuel the growth of the global biochar market in the coming years.
Breakup by Feedstock Type:
Woody Biomass
Agricultural Waste
Animal Manure
Others
Breakup by Technology Type:
Slow Pyrolysis
Fast Pyrolysis
Gasification
Hydrothermal Carbonization
Others
Breakup by Product Form:
Coarse and Fine Chips
Fine Powder
Pellets, Granules and Prills
Liquid Suspension
Breakup by Application:
Farming
Gardening
Livestock Feed
Soil, Water and Air Treatment
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Competitive Landscape
Agri-tech Producers
Diacarbon Energy Inc.
Cool Planet
Pacific Biochar
Phoenix Energy
Biomacon GmbH
Vega Biofuels
Terra Char
Avello Bioenergy
Genesis Industries
Interra Energy Services
Element C6
Carbon Gold Ltd.
Biochar Solution Ltd.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
