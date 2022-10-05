Customer Journey Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 21% Through 2026

Customer Journey Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Customer Journey Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Customer Journey Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the customer journey analytics market is expected to grow to $22.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.1%. According to the customer journey analytics market forecast, the adoption of big data analytics is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

Want to learn more on the customer journey analytics market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7153&type=smp

The customer journey analytics market consists of the sale of customer journey analytics solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to assist organizations in activating and improving engagement throughout the customer journey with their accessible, collaborative interface. Customer journey analytics refers to evaluating customer behaviour across touchpoints and time to determine how customer behaviour affects behavior outcomes. The methods for customer journey analytics are predictive analytics, real-time analytics, and customer segmentation.

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Trends

The emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning are key customer journey analytics market trends gaining popularity. Artificial intelligence is used as part of a comprehensive digital transformation strategy to increase customer satisfaction, make strategic use of customer data, automate labor, increase responsiveness, and speed up data-driven decision-making. Major companies operating in the customer journey analytics sector are focused on introducing new technologies to improve customer experience. For instance, in January 2021, BryterCX, a US-based customer journey intelligence company, launched IRIS, an AI-enabled flagship platform with the development of new journey science tools such as orchestration, mapping, and CX (customer experience) monitoring and management, which offers a comprehensive solution for managing and enhancing customer journeys to journey analysts, business line owners, and CX executives.

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Segments

The global customer journey analytics market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Services

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Data Source: Web, Social Media, Mobile, Email, Store, Call Center, Others

By Application: Customer Segmentation and Targeting, Customer Behavioral Analysis, Customer Churn Analysis, Brand Management, Campaign Management, Product Management, Others

By Industry Vertical: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global customer journey analytics market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global customer journey analytics market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/customer-journey-analytics-global-market-report

Customer Journey Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides customer journey analytics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the customer journey analytics market, customer journey analytics global market share, customer journey analytics global market segments and geographies, customer journey analytics global market players, customer journey analytics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The customer journey analytics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Customer Journey Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Acxiom LLC, Nice Ltd., Quadient, Salesforce Inc., Verint Systems, Kitewheel LLC, Servion, Amperity, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Alterian, and Oracle Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Web Analytics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/web-analytics-global-market-report

Mobile Device Management Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-device-management-global-market-report

Customer Analytics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/customer-analytics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC