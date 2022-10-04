Furniture Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Analysis 2027

The global furniture market reached a value of US$ 651 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 676 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global furniture market analysis. The global furniture market reached a value of US$ 651 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 676 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027.

Furniture is a movable article that supports various human activities, including sleeping, seating, and dining. It includes tables, chairs, desks, and cabinets that are used in houses, offices, or institutions. Furniture has also become a necessity in the educational sector with the new age of interactive classrooms. Nowadays, furniture is made from recycled items, like salvaged wood, textiles and wood pallets, and natural materials such as bamboo, rattan and seagrasses due to the rising environmental concerns. In recent years, the demand for furniture has also increased as it enhances the aesthetics of a space and provides functionality and comfort to the user.

Market Trends:

The global furniture market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the real estate and hospitality industries. The rising disposable income levels and improving living standards are also encouraging consumers to spend on multi-utility furniture items with maximum storage space. Besides this, increasing investments in the tourism, healthcare, and education sectors are also fueling the demand for portable and adjustable furniture with easy reconfiguration. Furthermore, with the emerging work-from-home trend and online classes of children due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there has been a significant rise in the sales of ergonomically designed furniture, which helps prevent health and posture problems in adults and children. In addition to this, expanding e-commerce platforms have increased the availability of a variety of designs and models of furniture products, which is attracting a wider consumer base. Moreover, factors including the rising number of nuclear families, and the introduction of eco-friendly, versatile and multi-functional products that provide easy accommodation in small spaces, are also creating a favorable market outlook. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Breakup by Material:

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Glass

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Durham Furniture Inc.

Haworth Inc. (Haworth International Ltd.)

Heritage Home Group LLC

HNI Corporation

Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Interogo Foundation)

Kimball International Inc.

Kohler Co.

Masco Corporation

Okamura Corporation

Steelcase Inc.

Stickley Furniture Inc.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

