Code Republic Designer Laptop Bags Launch The Ultimate Luxury Gift For Stylish Professional Women

CODE REPUBLIC, a leading provider of designer laptop bags for women, today announced the launch of their newest product – Danielle. Designed with the busy professional woman in mind, Danielle is a stylish and functional designer women’s laptop bag that can accommodate all your needs while you're on the go. Made with high-quality materials and featuring several compartments and pockets, this designer laptop bag is perfect for storing everything from your laptop to your sunglasses to your charger cord and more. Plus, its sleek design will make you stand out from the crowd!

 

CODE REPUBLIC blends the luxury craftsmanship of a high-end feminine designer handbag with the innovation, internal features & device protection of a perfectly organized laptop bag. Their handbags are tested & certified by Microsoft to stringent quality & device protection standards. Designed for the Modern businesswoman who wants to be productive & mobile with an elegant bag that matches her style & personality 

Worn by celebrities, featured in magazines, and spotted carried at airports around the world, they are designed to address the needs of today’s woman. CODE REPUBLIC designer laptop bags for women integrate practicality with luxurious design, with today’s news taking this female founded and designed luxury product range to the world. Stylish yet functional, the thoughtfully designed collection of laptop bags and accessories, stand for women not having to make the trade-off between beauty and functionality, strength, and versatility. 

 

“I have an early background as a fashion & Industrial designer & then spent a decade working in the tech industry. Including the world’s largest PC brand developing tech accessories. I felt it was my purpose & duty to design high-end statement piece work bags & accessories that were the perfect combination of elegant design, sumptuous materials, unrivalled craftsmanship, and thoughtful tech-centric features” 

“What makes Code Republic so unique is that tech is ALWAYS at the forefront of my designs, unlike most other luxury handbag brands. Most may be beautifully designed yet lack the features & proper strength required to organize and protect the multitude of devices we all carry around every day”said Anthea Rowan, Code Republic Founder

If you will be looking for the perfect holiday gift for a stylish professional woman this year, look no further than Danielle – the new designer laptop bag from Code Republic. With its versatile functionality and chic design, this laptop bag is sure to please even the most discerning woman. So don't wait – order yours today!

The CODE REPUBLIC Designer Laptop Bag collection is available now online at https://coderepublicdesigns.com/

