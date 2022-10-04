The Pregnancy Pillow That's Helping Moms Around The World Sleep Better

The Bub's Maternity Pillow by babybub is a comfy pillow helping mums get much needed support during their pregnancy.

While it’s a wonderful time in a woman’s life, pregnancy comes with a range of issues like heartburn, aches, and pains that makes sleeping a luxury. This inability to sleep during pregnancy is more than just an annoying issue, however. Research has shown that pregnant women who suffer from insomnia are at high risk of gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and longer labors which makes them prone to caesarian deliveries. Still, getting a good rest can be difficult for pregnant women no matter how hard they try. It’s for this reason babybub is introducing its maternity pillow to the market.

The Bub’s Maternity Pillow is exclusively designed to provide super-comfy support for mums and their bubs. The pregnancy pillow, which claims to be made by mums who know, has a distinctive wedge-shaped design that supports both the lower back and the growing bump. It also has body-hugging butterfly wings that cradle the bump, aligning the hips and lower back, and dispersing pressure evenly to ensure deep rest.

In addition to being compact and flexible, babybub’s maternity pillow features adjustable length for perfect support. Thus, making it easy for the user to turn and reposition the pillow in bed for a comfier sleep, while maintaining alignment in the hips and spine to reduce discomfort in the back. What’s more, it is non-allergenic and its pillow covers are made from a medical-grade blend of natural cotton and durable polyester that promotes breathability, easy care, and comfort.

The Bub’s Maternity Pillow has met with a warm reception from pregnant mums ever since its introduction into the market. This resolution is gotten from the tons of positive reviews on the babybub website. In the words of one reviewer, “I’m obsessed with my pillow! It gives support for my bump and my back. Finally I can get comfy good night’s sleep during pregnancy. I love how it takes up the whole bed unlike other pillows. Highly recommend!”

