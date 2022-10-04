Ahmad Dajan Prepares to Launch Boxing Lab TV: A Boxing Exclusive Show for Fans and Boxing Enthusiasts

Boxing Lab TV is an upcoming show written, produced, and hosted by Dajan Ahmad, a 19-year-old Lithuanian actor, and e-com owner.

Boxing is one of the most liked sports of all time. Full of action, excitement, and uncertainties, it always leaves the audience at the edge of their seats. It is not surprising that it’s the fourth most popular sport in America, according to a recent Harris Poll survey.

Hailing from Lithuania, Dajan Ahmad’s life was as eclectic as it was exciting from his childhood. With a fascination for box and other combat sports combined with a love for movies and cinema, he always loved the performances cast on the big screen, so much so that he pursued a career in acting and landed several gigs between 2016 and 2021.

When he was only thirteen, Dajan played the role of Ivan in the Boober TV series launched in 2016. Later that year, he was cast as Jacob in The Original Kids of Comedy directed by Michael Chinnici and Curt Mega; the show was warmly received by thousands and received a whopping rating of 8.2 out of 10 stars. He also appeared in multiple short films, including Hajji, The Birthday Girl, and Brothers.

Dajan Ahmad, a 19-year-old actor, e-com owner, and boxing fan set out on a mission to create a show that would enable boxing enthusiasts across the globe to take a peek into the lives of some of the most successful boxers of all time.

Dajan approached the life of Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Usyk, one of the most distinguished Ukrainian boxers of all time. As a world champion in not one but two weight classes and the holder of the unified WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles Oleksandr’s prolific career will comprise a major talking point of the upcoming Boxing Lab TV show.

Another high-profile Ukrainian boxer Dajan Ahmad plans to cover in his Boxing Lab TV is the former world champion in WBO featherweight, WBO junior lightweight, and WBA Super Vasiliy Lomachenko.

As one of the most successful amateur boxers on the globe, Vasiliy Lomachenko has an exemplary record of 396 wins and a single loss. Dajan will talk about Lomachenko’s life, touching on topics such as him being coached by his father Anatoly, the first medal (silver) he obtained in Chicago’s world championship bout, Vasiliy’s gold medal at Beijing’s Olympic games, and more.

To ensure Boxing Lab TV is as diverse as possible, Dajan Ahmad will also cover the professional career and life of Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev: the undisputed WBA and IBF light-heavyweight world championship.

Ahmad will be focused on the most relevant, most popular, and best-ranked boxers for his Boxing Lab TV show’s debut, ensuring that his audiences can learn more about their idols and favorite boxers before diving deeper into hidden gems and underdogs of the boxing industry.

More information about Dajan Ahmad is available on his official Instagram page.

