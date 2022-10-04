Pacific Surf Offers Lessons at San Diego's Best Surf Spots in La Jolla Shores

People from all walks of life can learn to surf with lessons from the experts at Pacific Surf. With private and group lessons in the ocean at La Jolla Shores, students are guaranteed to catch a wave by the end of the lesson, or the next one is free.

Former professional surfer Emiliano Abate founded Pacific Surf School in 1997 with the vision of providing lessons to beginner and intermediate students. Since its creation, the school has taught more than 200,000 students to master the ocean waves in a fun and safe environment with surf lessons in La Jolla.

“We’ll teach you everything you need to know during your 90-minute surf lesson, including paddling techniques, basic surfing equipment, ocean safety, surf etiquette, passing the break, how to pop up on a surfboard, and even how to ride your own wave,” Abate said.

The sheer breadth and power of the ocean can make learning to surf a daunting prospect, but the passionate, dedicated instructors at Pacific Surf believe anyone can learn to ride the waves. Abate said surfing is an activity everyone can enjoy at their own level.

San Diego’s best surf spots

La Jolla Shores is one of San Diego’s most famous surf spots—for locals and tourists alike. Pacific Surf offers private and group lessons in La Jolla. A surfboard, UV protection, rash guard, and leash are included in the cost. All students need to bring is sunblock, a towel, water, and great enthusiasm.

“La Jolla, located just north of Pacific Beach and a short drive from downtown San Diego is known for its beauty and mile-long sandy beach,” Abate said. “Catering to beginner surfers, this consistent beach break is a great spot for first-time and intermediate surfers alike.”

Living the dream

Pacific Surf offers a Surf Instructor Academy Program. With no experience necessary and on-the-job training, anyone who loves the ocean and the sun can become an instructor to teach surf lessons in the sea, taking their students from newbies to catching their first wave and beyond.

Anyone can get surf lessons in the ocean with the experts on Abate’s team. To learn more about Pacific Surf’s ocean surf school or schedule a lesson, visit the website or reach out on social media at Facebook and Instagram.

