Magidome Is Inspiring People To Build Their Own Unique Geodesic Dome Structures

All over Magidomes are popping up at festivals, backyards, and in fit perfectly in gardens. A Magidome is an easily constructed 1v geodesic dome that is simple, affordable, and a lot of fun to construct. One of the biggest hurdles folks face when building anything for the home and garden are the measurement and complex tools involved. This is where Magidome makes it easy. Their specialized geodesic dome connectors fit 25 equal length lumber that can be pre-drilled and bolted together in an afternoon to build a versatile geodesic dome. The rest is up to imagination.

Designed for simplicity and versatility in mind.

Bringing people together, making magic, memories, and amazing things is what Magidome is all about. From astronomers building them to stare at the stars, gardeners growing food, or festival campers. Magidomes have been finding a place in the hearts and minds of do-it-yourselfers worldwide.

Magidome makes building a geodesic dome simple and exciting. Designed with ease in mind, Magidome geodesic dome connectors are a great fit for anyone with a basic set of tools. Useful for all kinds of things, from geodesic greenhouses to camping domes, vine covered gazebos, to backyard chicken tractor or amazing shade structures.

People’s creativity makes this a really cool DIY project.

Originally produced to build emergency shelters for those experiencing homelessness and to foster urban food security through the use of greenhouses, Magidome is focused on trying to create a positive change in the world one dome at a time! The idea is to inspire others to come together and foster community through hands-on experience,

