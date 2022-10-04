Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT, a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of investigational genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders with high unmet need, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,800,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.75 per share. The gross proceeds to Rocket from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $100.3 million. All shares in the offering are to be sold by Rocket. In addition, Rocket has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,020,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about October 6, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and SVB Securities are acting as joint book-running managers, and BTIG is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The shares are being offered by Rocket pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eqfi@jpmorganchase.com; or SVB Securities LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbsecurities.com. You may also obtain a copy of this document free of charge by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of investigational genetic therapies designed to correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The Company's platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, and Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia. Rocket's first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon Disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition.

Rocket Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this release concerning the timing and completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other federal securities laws. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Rocket's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include fluctuations in Rocket's stock price, changes in market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplement and registration statement referenced above, Rocket's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed February 28, 2022 with the SEC and subsequent filings with the SEC including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. There can be no assurance that Rocket will be able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Rocket undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

