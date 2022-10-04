CEO Jacob Drey helps Contractor Clinic cross booking over $1M in jobs daily for Contractors

Contractor Clinic is led by its CEO Jacob Drey that assists contractors in closing deals more quickly and efficiently, without the hassle of shared leads.

Contractor Clinic is a hand-off system for contractors who want to double their company's revenue without the headache of dealing with shared leads. CEO Jacob Drey provides contractors with a solution to focus on closing their deals rather than getting stuck with marketing, generating leads, and setting appointments. He also optimizes the process of following up to save valuable time for contractors that are stressed out and simply don’t have the time to be consistent with their leads and appointments on a daily basis.

Contractors who don't have a specified marketing team can benefit significantly from Contractor Clinic, which will ease the workload and help the contractors focus on only closing deals.

Jacob started with nothing and had to work hard to build the business from the ground up. The company began with one team member and now consists of 20 full-time team members with millions of dollars invested in Facebook ads annually.

Now Contractor Clinic is currently booking over $1 million dollars worth of jobs and revenue on a daily basis for 150+ clients. The services and tools the Clinic seamlessly integrates to help contractors generate, acquire, nurture and retain have been key to the accomplishment.

Will S, the co-founder of Bryton Roofs, was impressed by Contractor Clinic and Jacob Drey's strategies. Will quoted, "Have been with them for 9+ months now and would absolutely recommend them to any contractors looking to scale their business. It’s very nice having them generate, qualify and book our leads into appointments. We are closing several jobs on a weekly basis thanks to Jacob and his team."

The central vision of Jacob Drey is to create a world where contractors can spend more time with friends and family and worry less about marketing. Contractor Clinic does all of the hard work by generating homeowner leads, qualifying them to client expectations, and will even call to book them into appointments leaving contractors only to come in, give the estimate and close the deal.

To learn more visit the official website of Contractor Clinic at: https://contractorclinic.com/ or give them a direct call at 702-802-0274.

About CEO Jacob Drey

CEO Jacob Drey is passionate about understanding people and businesses and empowering people to achieve more success. Since 2009 Jacob has been working in the digital industry. He is one of the few experts who can confidently claim to have worked as an agency consultant and social media manager for thousands of brands, large and small, scaled Facebook ads campaigns and generated millions of dollars in sales. Currently the CEO of a Contractor Clinic that went from 1 to 20 full-time team members and multiple 7-figures annually in 9 months.

