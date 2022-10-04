Catherine Luong was promoted to Client Success Manager at Bonita Payments

Bonita Payments is an intelligent and reliable merchant processing company.

Bonita Payments has announced the promotion of Catherine Luong to the position of Client Success Manager. In this new capacity, Luong will be responsible for the proper onboarding and relationship maintenance of all incoming merchants to the Bonita Payments family. These duties will also include toolset training and the maintenance of hundreds of clients who depend on prompt support.

According to Elliott Forman, President of Bonita Payments, “We are delighted to have her step into this much-needed role.” Bonita Payments is a very diverse company that prides itself on internal promotion to the best possible candidate for each available position. With her high technical and people skills, Catherine Luong will help us maintain our high customer service standards.

Catherine Luong can be reached at clientsupport@bonitapayments.net

Bonita Payments, founded in 2016, is a merchant services – payment processing company that supports small to medium-sized businesses in the Southeast region of the United States. Headquarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, we specialize in Point of Sales and all merchant payment-related services.

Bonita Payments is located at 650 Poydras Suite 1100, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130 (504) 500-5822 or (844) 650-1883 www.bonitapayments.net.

Media Contact

Company Name: Bonita Payments

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 844-650-1883

City: New Orleans

State: Louisiana

Country: United States

Website: www.bonitapayments.net



