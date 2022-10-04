Clarion Safety Systems' Standards Expert is a Featured Instructor at the University of Wisconsin's Fall Course on Product Safety, Liability, and Warnings

Angela Lambert, head of standards compliance for Clarion Safety Systems, will be part of the University of Wisconsin's annual fall conference on using warnings and instructions to increase safety and reduce liability.

MILFORD, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison's 34th Annual Product Liability Conference will feature a session from Angela Lambert, a safety and liability industry expert from Clarion Safety Systems. Clarion Safety is a leading designer and manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags – and provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction.

Lambert's session on warnings and instructions is part of the university's 'Advanced Products' course offered through its College of Engineering – Engineering Professional Development department.

Lambert will present considerations on creating effective warnings for both domestic and export markets. That will include the latest information on key standards for safety labels in the U.S. and internationally (focusing on ANSI Z535, ISO 3864-2 and the EU Machinery Directive), label content elements, and label material/durability requirements. This is a timely learning opportunity, especially for the ANSI Z535 and ISO 3864-2 standards, as 2022 is a republication year for both; while ISO 3864-2 was republished without changes, ANSI Z535 is seeing changes in this year's republication – and its the first time that many of the standards in the Z535 family have been reviewed and updated in more than a decade.

At Clarion Safety, Lambert heads the company's standards compliance initiatives. She has more than fifteen years of experience in the safety and manufacturing industry, helping product safety engineers solve their warnings and liability challenges. Lambert is also actively involved at the leadership level in the ANSI and ISO standards. She's chair of ANSI Z535.1, the standard that focuses on colors used in visual safety communication, as well as the official liaison between ISO TC/283 and ISO/TC 145 committees, responsible for the library of ISO 7010 registered symbols and the ISO 3864 set of standards.

The conference runs from October 11th to 13th. This year's conference will be more comprehensive than past years, spending more time on topics and having more presenters, encompassing a wider variety of product liability topics. The conference will have fourteen live presentations, delivered from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM CDT on the 11th and 12th, and 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM CDT on the 13th. Attendees earn professional development hours (PDH) and continuing education units (CEU's). The conference will be held in person at the university, as well as online to enable easier attendance for those from long distances. The three-day course centers around current and emerging safety, warnings and instructions best practices from experienced product safety management professionals including consulting engineers, product safety standards experts, and judicial members.

This conference is geared toward industrial and commercial equipment manufacturers along with companies who insure them. Attendees are typically safety and design engineers but also include writers of warnings and safety literature, liability and product managers, in-house counsel, and outside experts. Other topics to be covered at this year's conference will include legal responsibility and duty to warn/instruct, writing and designing manuals and warnings and evaluating warnings and instructions.

To learn more about the live online conference, including earning credit hours for the course (CEU and PDH) as well as how to register, visit the University of Wisconsin's website. Enrollment is available through October 11, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. Although not required, it is recommended that course participants have the ANSI Z535.4 and ANSI Z535.6 standards on hand throughout the classes.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

The University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Engineering is a top-ranked engineering school of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, one of the leading research universities in the world. The college comprises 13 academic departments and dates back to 1857.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.

