Dwayne Mattingly's newly released "My Poems Over the Years" is an enjoyable assortment of poems that explore a variety of entertaining subjects

"My Poems Over the Years" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dwayne Mattingly is an uplifting and engaging anthology that brings readers a selection of poetic works spanning nearly four decades.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Poems Over the Years": a collection of personal writings that explore faith, family, and so much more. "My Poems Over the Years" is the creation of published author Dwayne Mattingly.

Mattingly shares, "Have you ever tried to write a poem?

"When I was in the eighth grade, I took literature, and the teacher told us one of our projects would be we need to write ten poems and turn them in. It doesn't matter the style or the content. She wants to see how our creative minds work.

"Having never written a poem ever, I started and, I must say, finished the assignment and turned it in. I received a few poems back with checkmarks, which means good work, and even more back with question marks. I guess that meant, WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?

"What I did find out was I enjoyed developing poems, so at fifteen years old, I began to take writing poems a little more serious. I wrote poems for the next thirty-eight years. (I put the year I wrote each poem at the end of the poem).

"In December of 2020, I found out I had kidney cancer; and in January of 2021, they removed my right kidney. We later found out it had moved to both my lungs and three lymph nodes in my midsection. Now came the chemo.

"I had to quit my job in August of 2021 due to the hand and feet syndrome. I was unable to stay on my feet for long due to the pain. For eight months, I was wondering what is the next chapter of my life. I felt the Lord was telling me to publish my poems in a book. So here I am. My Poems Over the Years is just that. I pray you will not only enjoy reading them but also be touched by them."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwayne Mattingly's new book will inspire and entertain as readers take time to reflect on the more serious themes and to enjoy a smile with the more lighthearted installments.

Mattingly shares in hopes of bringing enjoyment and an uplifting message to those in need of light in their days.

Consumers can purchase "My Poems Over the Years" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "My Poems Over the Years," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing