Author Durand McGowen's new book "Outer Zone" is a spellbinding futuristic fantasy and a fast-paced adventure though the far reaches of the universe

Recent release "Outer Zone" from Page Publishing author Durand McGowen is a riveting novel introducing Dorothy, a young woman inadvertently swept into a dramatic escape with a face-changing spy named Crow. Together they traverse outlying planetary systems with astonishing inhabitants and topography, witness to the ever-present battle for dominion of a distant and hostile realm.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Durand McGowen, an Iowa native with a lifelong passion for writing and an avid fan of science fiction and fantasy, has completed his new book "Outer Zone": a gripping and potent saga that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.

Dorothy was distraught about moving. She was leaving the friends she had known for years. Her uncle's new job promised financial freedom, but all Dorothy could think about was leaving everything she knew. Until a chance encounter and kidnapping with Crow changed everything. Now Dorothy was in the outlying systems known as the Outer Zone, which was ruled by different factions. One was a jeweled kingdom. And another was ruled by a jaded witch. All are fighting to rule and tame this hostile land. Can Dorothy and her rogues—the soldier tinman, the Firan labelled as coward, and the spy Crow—survive this hostile land?

Published by Page Publishing, Durand McGowen's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid science fiction fantasy readers.

