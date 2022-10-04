Author Jasper Fullard, Jr. MD's new book "The Impossible Dream" is a stirring memoir of the author's path to becoming a doctor and the tragic event that inspired him

Recent release "The Impossible Dream" from Page Publishing author Jasper Fullard, Jr. MD is a captivating account of the author's journey to keeping his promise to his mother of becoming a doctor. After watching his mother almost die from receiving inadequate care from a white doctor, Fullard, Jr. uses his story to highlight the racial disparities that still exist within the healthcare industry.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jasper Fullard, Jr. MD has completed his new book "The Impossible Dream": a gripping and thought-provoking autobiographical account of the author's experiences with racism within the healthcare industry, and how it motivated him to keep his promise to his mother to become a doctor and make strides to change the issues Black people face in receiving adequate healthcare.

"Racism and healthcare disparities have always been a problem in the Black community, especially small country towns," writes Fullard, Jr. "This book illustrates how a poor Black boy at the age of twelve watched his mother almost die from the lack of adequate health care from a White doctor.

"I come from a very poor family of eleven children, poor education environment, low self-esteem, and with no Black professionals except for Black teachers to inspire me and other Blacks in the community; but at the age of twelve, I promised my mother that one day I would become a doctor so that Blacks would not have to suffer from the lack of adequate health care. The promise to my mother was 'an impossible dream.'

"By reading this book, you will learn how the miracles of God navigated my crooked journey and how the impossible was made possible, and I was able to obtain a bachelor of science, master of science, two years on a PhD program before completing a medical degree. Along with other health care providers, I was able to organize a not-for-profit organization to decrease healthcare disparities in the Black community."

Published by Page Publishing, Jasper Fullard, Jr. MD's personal tale invites readers to open their eyes and realize the institutionalized racism that is a part of every industry, and how these issues create barriers to accessing lifesaving healthcare.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "The Impossible Dream" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

