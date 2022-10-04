Author Allen Ropiecki's new book "The Amazing Adventures of the Gnome Nog" is a collection of short adventures starring a curious gnome named Nog and his friends

Recent release "The Amazing Adventures of the Gnome Nog" from Page Publishing author Allen Ropiecki is a compilation of short stories that center around Nog, a friendly and kind gnome who lives in the woods with his friends. Each thrilling adventure contains an important lesson for young readers on positive virtues that one should always strive for in life.

MUNSONVILLE, N.H., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allen Ropiecki, who draws inspiration from the woodlands near the home he shares with his wife, has completed his new book "The Amazing Adventures of the Gnome Nog": a charming assemblage of tales containing vital messages of kindness and friendship that follow a gnome named Nog and his friends as they live out their exciting lives in the woods.

"It all began one spring morning when I was taking my usual walk around the lake called Granite in the shire of Chess," writes Ropiecki. "Everything was fresh and green as nature once again welcomed the new season. A short distance on my walk, I was startled by a small creature of about eighteen inches tall that came out from the thick foliage and began to talk to me. I didn't want him to feel uncomfortable, so I returned his greeting of hello. He then asked me if I had seen his pet chipmunk Spunkie, to which I replied that I had not. He then joined me on my walk, telling me all about his many adventures. Apparently, forest gnomes began each day planning just what they wanted to do that day. They called these activities adventures. They could be the planning of the inchworm races or the unplanned appearance of the rare and elusive wandering pine. I listened to the gnome Nog tell many of his adventures as we walked around the lake, looking for his pet chipmunk. As quick as he showed up, he just as quickly disappeared as he scurried back into the brush. The stories in this book contain the stories I could remember from our conversation. Each chapter contains one of his adventures. Enjoy them all!"

Published by Page Publishing, Allen Ropiecki's delightful tales will captivate the imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Nog's multiple adventures. Full of heart and a bit of humor, "The Amazing Adventures of the Gnome Nog" is sure to entertain readers of all ages as they revisit Nog's journeys over and over again.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "The Amazing Adventures of the Gnome Nog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing