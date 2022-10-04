Author Ericka Rogers's new book "Escape into Fantasies: A Novelist Experience of Short Stories" is an intriguing collection of poems and short stories

Recent release "Escape into Fantasies: A Novelist Experience of Short Stories" from Page Publishing author Ericka Rogers is an impactful work that shares the author's reflections on life experiences to the point of how things may have gone or could have occurred from a fantasy perspective. Each collection of short stories may have an alternate ending in a future setting.

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericka Rogers, a current student at Grand Canyon University in the Ph.D. program in psychology, has completed her new book "Escape into Fantasies: A Novelist Experience of Short Stories": a gripping and potent collection of poems and short stories inspired by the author's experiences in life and how she wanted to escape into a world of fantasy.

Author Ericka Rogers enjoys reading, writing, walking, singing, dancing, and designing shoes. Some of her favorite fictional writers are Octavia Butler, William Shakespeare, and Stephen King. Some of her favorite non-fiction writers are Sigmund Freud, Immanuel Kant, Plato, and Rene Descartes.

Fantasy, in the opinion of the author, is a highly functioning imagination that includes extremely vivid pictures. In such a fantasy, the imagination can run wild to the point where the mind believes the events are true. The events in the short stories, poems, and or quotes are merely 99% imagination, leaving 1% truth.

Ericka introduces her work, writing, "My name is Ericka Rogers; I guess you figured that out when you brought the book or just read it at the store. If you're just reading me for free—put me down; no, I'm just playing. Go purchase me. Anyway, like I was saying; I'm an undergraduate from Loyola University Chicago. I studied in the realm of science—particularly social science, track of psychology. I'm a very diverse person, so that means I'm curious as to what, why, and who's around me. I enjoy all people, music, food, and cultures. I would love to meet all God's children, but I know that's impossible to do in one lifetime. I hope to try though in my travels, and who knows? One of you may be my next topic. Moving on to the book; the stories that I've written, along with letters, poems, poetry, and quotes are collections of personal experiences that I've seen; although they seem real, they are not real, but are fictional representations of what could happen, should happen, or would have happened. That being said or written, I do hope and pray that my thoughts will touch every reader in a way that helps them to get over their humps."

Published by Page Publishing, Ericka Rogers's compelling work represents an urban outlook on the world, which transitions into a cultural shock of limitless possibilities. Some of the limitless possibilities include finding love in taboo interests.

Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Escape into Fantasies: A Novelist Experience of Short Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

