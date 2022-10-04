Colleen Ann Gonzalez and Modenia Joy Kramer's newly released "Dramatic Sermonettes by Women of the Bible" is an enjoyable compilation of unique monologues

"Dramatic Sermonettes by Women of the Bible: Original Monologues Written by Members of the Women's Spiritual Repertory Company" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Colleen Ann Gonzalez and Modenia Joy Kramer is a captivating arrangement of writings that bring the lives of biblical women to life as never before.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 -- "Dramatic Sermonettes by Women of the Bible: Original Monologues Written by Members of the Women's Spiritual Repertory Company" is the creation of published authors Colleen Ann Gonzalez and Modenia Joy Kramer.

Gonzalez and Kramer share, "Join us on our journey as we venture into the exciting world of women in the Bible.

"We discover that these women of ancient days had the same passionate longings, joys, fears, and disappointments we women have today.

"Transform the stories of biblical women from the dry printed page into the living essence of dramatic presentations. Learn how to write and present your own characters—or use our sermonettes—to enliven and enhance your worship services."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colleen Ann Gonzalez and Modenia Joy Kramer's new book is a creative opportunity to find a deeper understanding of the ancient woman.

Gonzalez and Kramer offer readers a truly unique experience that will bring the lives of biblical figures like Eve, Salome, Bathsheba, and so many more to life.

