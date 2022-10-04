A.M. Gonzalez's newly released "The Lola Dérez STEM Mysteries - Episodes 1 and 2" is an enjoyable and educational pair of tales

The Lola Dérez STEM Mysteries – Episodes 1 and 2 from Christian Faith Publishing author A.M. Gonzalez is a fun and encouraging approach to learning about various scientific aspects of the natural world. gon

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lola Dérez STEM Mysteries – Episodes 1 and 2 are a duo of exciting fiction that will engage readers' critical thinking skills. "The Lola Dérez STEM Mysteries – Episodes 1 and 2" is the creation of published author A.M. Gonzalez, an environmental scientist whose career has touched a variety of technical fields such as chemistry, ecology, water resources, environmental research, and laboratory management. Later in life, Gonzalez discovered the joy of creative writing and teaching through written media. He and his wife have two grown daughters and currently live in East Tennessee.

Gonzalez shares, "About the Book Series

"This book series for teens and tweens is designed to raise awareness of the physical and chemical world around them and the direct connections they have to it. Presented in a fictional story format, concepts that seem boring and irrelevant to young readers are presented in the familiar context of a fictional teenager's life. More topics and themes can be presented in this format than there are elements in the periodic table!

"About Episode 1: The Phantom Vandals Mystery

"A visit to the high school that Lola Dérez and her friend Zendeeka will be attending in the fall turns into a nightmare. Lola catches two intruders vandalizing campus—but she is the only witness! When she becomes the prime suspect in the crime, she vows to prove her innocence using logic and some chemistry she learned at home. But can Lola be resourceful and bold enough to convince her family and friends—and the police—that she didn't do it?

"About Episode 2: The Familiar Enemies Mystery

"The start of summer is a time of celebration for Lola Dérez and her family. This year is extra special: her grandparents are making a rare visit. But an unexplained accident at the Recycling Center where Lola's dad works sparks a drastic change in some familiar people. They set in motion a string of events that puts an entire neighborhood in danger—including Lola and her family! Curiosity and quick thinking help her discover a plot of revenge. But can Lola act in time to stop a sinister attack on innocent people?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A.M. Gonzalez's new book is a delightful pair of mysteries from the author's "The Lola Derez S.T.E.M. Mysteries" series.

Gonzalez draws from his background in the science field to present teenage readers with a pair of enjoyable and entertaining fiction.

