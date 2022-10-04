Terrence R. Carter Jr.'s newly released "Lo'Rine and Company Coloring Book and More" is an enjoyable activity book with fun and engaging opportunities to learn

"Lo'Rine and Company Coloring Book and More" from Christian Faith Publishing author Terrence R. Carter Jr. is a delightful collection of art, math, and reading-based activities for young minds.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lo'Rine and Company Coloring Book and More": a lighthearted opportunity to grow, learn, and express oneself. "Lo'Rine and Company Coloring Book and More" is the creation of published author Terrence R. Carter Jr.

Carter shares, "We have an interior/exterior painting company. My mom and I came up with the idea to bring the painting tools used to paint with to life. In this coloring book, our audience will have knowledge of the painting tools used to paint, whether it be indoors or outdoors. I would one day like to see the characters animated and turned into a cartoon show played on TV everywhere throughout the land. The main character's name is Lo'Rine. She represents a paint can. We came up with her name after both my grandmothers. The both of them are deceased (Loretta and Corine)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terrence R. Carter Jr.'s new book will delight and entertain through a series of enjoyable activity pages.

Carter draws from a lifelong love of the creative arts to share an enjoyable arrangement of tasks meant to inspire the imagination and expand the knowledge of young readers.

