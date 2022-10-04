Author Bob Mulcrone's new book "Stories from Scowtown: Tales from Life on a Columbia River Houseboat" offers a look into a unique lifestyle

Recent release "Stories from Scowtown: Tales from Life on a Columbia River Houseboat" from Page Publishing author Bob Mulcrone is a collection of short stories about the author's life on his floating home and the community of personalities who lived there.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Mulcrone, an author and cartoonist born in Vancouver, Washington, has completed his new book "Stories from Scowtown: Tales from Life on a Columbia River Houseboat": a gripping and potent collection of short stories that presents an intriguing glimpse into the author's way of life in his little enclave of floating homes attracted an assortment of folks, from artists to athletes to teachers and retirees.

Author Bob Mulcrone grew up in Washougal, Washington, a small town nestled on the shores of the Columbia River. Bob had discovered the sport of sailing as a teenager on Spirit Lake in Washington state at Boy Scout camp. The love of being on the water prevailed in sailing and living on a houseboat. He proudly declared, "I would not live in a state that didn't touch water." In time, he bought his houseboat and married his sweetheart, Mary. Bob was a man of many talents, including working as a graphic artist for The Columbian newspaper, drawing political cartoons for the state newspaper, penning comedy routines for a local group, and writing comical short stories. Bob enjoyed playing trombone in the One More Time Around Marching Band in the Rose Festival in Portland, jazz music, collecting ginger cats, and time with his wife, Mary.

Sadly, this multi-gifted man succumbed to cancer on August 13, 2019. In his honor, his wife, Mary, has chosen to publish the script of Bob's only book: "Stories FROM Scowtown."

Bob introduces his work, writing, "You don't have to be crazy to live on the water, but it sure helps. Many of the earliest houseboat communities in Portland, Oregon, were located on the Willamette River and were known as Scowtown. First inhabited by loggers in the late 1800s, those hardy river dwellers managed to survive flooding and falling in. Despite opposition from City Hall, these waterborne communities grew even as they survived adversity. Some of those early Scowtowners faced the possibility of becoming landlubbers when seasonal high waters receded, leaving them high and dry on land, where some decided to stay, at least until the flooding resumed the next spring."

Published by Page Publishing, Bob Mulcrone's original tale invites readers to experience life through the eyes of the author through a series of captivating short stories.

