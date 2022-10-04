Submit Release
Zina Karimi's newly released "A Parent's Journey of Discovery: Developing Childhood Social Skills in Early Years" is an informative study on socialization trends

"A Parent's Journey of Discovery: Developing Childhood Social Skills in Early Years" from Christian Faith Publishing author Zina Karimi is a concise and articulate exploration of necessary social skills and the impact of family.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Parent's Journey of Discovery: Developing Childhood Social Skills in Early Years": a contemplative reflection on the developmental years. "A Parent's Journey of Discovery: Developing Childhood Social Skills in Early Years" is the creation of published author Zina Karimi.

Karimi shares, "Today's rapidly advancing biological science frontier warns parents that by increasing the evidence of the importance of the prenatal and postnatal years, it will make your children's health foundations more important. For example, the child's laughter and happiness with parents are known as important tools in relation to social skills that can be a gift from parents to a happy child.

"It is the parents who are responsible for shaping the child's personality. They are the ones who teach the necessary social skills and are effective in shaping the individual and social personality of the child to make him a successful person. Family has the most important impact on children's learning experience. In every language, understanding and perception in this world on what the child sees and learn are important because in the later stages of life, the child will say, 'What I saw, what I heard, and what I understood laid the foundation of my personality to make good choices in life.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zina Karimi's new book provides an informative resource for parents hoping to nurture their offspring in a positive way.

Consumers can purchase "A Parent's Journey of Discovery: Developing Childhood Social Skills in Early Years" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Parent's Journey of Discovery: Developing Childhood Social Skills in Early Years," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

