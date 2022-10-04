Submit Release
LFMO Walks In Solidarity for Megan Gallagher

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation (LFMO) walks in solidarity with Lindsay Bishop in her journey across Canada to raise awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and to bring attention to the unsolved disappearance of her sister, Megan Gallagher.

Megan, a Métis woman from Saskatoon, went missing in September 2020. Two years later, her family, friends and loved ones have not heard from her and have no indication about what happened or her whereabouts.

Megan, who is a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend to those around her, is one of many Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Canada and whose disappearance sheds continued light on the need for immediate systemic changes.

"Indigenous women and gender diverse people continue to be targets of violence and discrimination in this country," President Melanie Omeniho stated. "LFMO continues to advocate for systemic changes to our justice systems, our housing systems, our child welfare systems and across several other institutions, to establish better policies and programs that can better assist all Métis women and gender diverse people and their families. However, all of us have a role to play in ending this crisis – from all levels of government down to the individual. We must all work together to hear the stories of Indigenous women, survivors and their families and to build a better future together."

To our Indigenous sisters, survivors, gender diverse folks and families across the Métis Motherland – we honour your strength in sharing your stories and your work in lifting Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks around you. We see you; we hear you and we love you.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of the Women of the Métis Nation, and their Indigenous allies.

