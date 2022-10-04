Serious Games Market is Growing in Huge Demand | Top Players, Application and Forecast to 2030

Serious Games Market

Lack of awareness about the advantages & usage of serious games and unsuitable game designs hamper the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market is impacted by factors such as an increase in the need for better user engagement platforms across enterprises, the surge in usage of mobile-based educational games, and the significant adoption of virtual reality in training & development activities. However, lack of awareness about the advantages & usage of serious games, and unsuitable game design is anticipated to hamper the serious games market size.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the global serious games market in 2016 due to its high population and China being the largest consumer of learning games and tools. The LAMEA serious games market is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by Europe, which is expected to second highest CAGR during the forecast period. LAMEA has unexplored market potential as the region is developing and has a high rate of internet penetration.

The report segments the global serious games market on the basis of an analysis of gaming platforms, applications, industry verticals, and regions.

On the basis of gaming platforms, the smartphone segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including console, PC, and others.

Based on application, the simulation and training segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the research and planning segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

The global serious games industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the LAMEA region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Some of the key serious games industry players profiled in the report include BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Virtual Heroes, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems. This study includes market share, trends, serious games market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Findings Of The Study

• On the basis of gaming platforms, in 2020 the smartphone segment dominated the serious games market size.

• Depending on the application, the simulation and training segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 of serious games market share. However, the research and planning segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of the industry vertical segment, the education segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the government segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of region, the serious games industry was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region in 2020. However, LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

