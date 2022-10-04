Christie’s International Real Estate Expands Into Estonia, One Of Northern Europe’s Top Emerging Luxury Markets

Signature Estate Collection, a new firm comprised of several of Estonia’s top luxury agents, is the latest brokerage to sign on with the invitation-only real estate network

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury real estate network Christie’s International Real Estate is expanding into Estonia, signing on Tallinn-based Signature Estate Collection, a new brokerage firm featuring several of Estonia’s top real estate agents.

Signature Estate Collection was founded by serial entrepreneur, Tauno Loodus, along with top-producing agents Triin Loodus, Jelena Kuzmenko, and Ebe-Kai Mutso. The ownership group brings decades of combined experience in management, marketing, and luxury residential sales and service to the new firm. The initial team also includes senior agents Kirsti Pai, Maire Roose, Helen Tallermo and Triin Mägi.

“We are launching this venture with extensive experience in international real estate, a strong client base and a strong position in Estonia’s luxury property market. In addition, having a brand like Christie’s International Real Estate that supports us with a luxury pedigree, international exposure, and the best marketing and technology in the industry ensures that we will offer the highest standards of service for our local and international clients,” said Triin Loodus, co-founder of Signature Estate Collection.

Like many global markets, Estonia experienced a real estate boom throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with home prices rising by more than 20% in 2021. Tallinn, the nation’s capital, is currently seeing high demand for new-construction and investment properties, as the country’s booming tech industry and business-friendly policies drive high employment and an influx of foreign IT workers. Numerous large tech companies were either founded or have offices in Estonia, including “unicorns” like Wise, Bolt, Skype, Playtech, Pipedrive and Veriff.

Estonia’s location on the Baltic Sea, its historic properties, and the ease of transacting real estate for both locals and foreigners make the country appealing for luxury buyers. The country’s second home market is flourishing, with many Estonians maintaining summer homes, and the luxury market includes a variety of housing, from new developments in the capital to centuries-old manors in the countryside.

Many homes and apartments in Estonia also feature saunas, which are a big part of Estonian culture.

“No one knows the Estonian luxury real estate market better than this team, and with the Christie’s International Real Estate brand behind them, I have no doubt that Signature Estate Collection will quickly become Estonia’s leading luxury brokerage,” said Mike Golden, co-CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate.

“Estonia is a very exciting opportunity for Christie’s International Real Estate. It is a key piece of our expansion plans in Northern Europe and has incredible growth potential as a luxury international market. You are only going to be hearing more about Estonian real estate in the coming years, and I am certain Signature Estate Collection will be leading that conversation,” added Helena de Forton, managing director, head of EMEA and APAC at Christie’s International Real Estate.

The invitation-only Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate network spans nearly 50 countries and territories around the world. In addition to Estonia, the brand recently welcomed new affiliates in Japan; Malta; Venice, Italy; Naples, Florida; and Newport, Rhode Island.

Christie’s International Real Estate was born out of the iconic Christie’s auction house, which has captivated a global audience of art collectors and luxury consumers since 1766. Christie’s International Real Estate maintains a close partnership with the auction house, creating unique synergies between the worlds of high-end real estate, art, and luxury goods.

For more information about Signature Estate Collection visit signature.ee, or follow them on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For additional information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

Attachment

Bella Paredes Christie's International Real Estate 2197657682 bellaparedes@atproperties.com