Storepay Announces LBank Exchange Listing

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storepay, the first Buy Now, Pay Later [BNPL] financial tech service provider in Mongolia that allows customers to make payments over time without extra fees, has announced the listing of its token, SPC, on LBank. With over 400,000 registered users, two thousand merchants, and over 220,000 active users, this announcement will be Storepay's foray into the international scene. As one of the prominent and most secure exchange platforms, Storepay will leverage LBank's global reach as it seeks to break into the international market.





Storepay's native coin, Storepay Coin [SPC], is a Binance Smart Chain [BSC] BEP-20 token that offers super intelligent and efficient purchase bonuses and digital payments to customers in Mongolia and all over Asia. As a BNPL payment platform with zero hidden or additional charges, SPC strengthens Storepay's business model by compensating for the shortcomings of the traditional financial market.

A Comprehensive System Behind SPC

Storepay developed a full-scale system around the native token, including but not limited to a digital wallet, rewards, savings, and mining features for its thousands of users. Through the system, Storepay plans to expand beyond the current Mongolian market, cutting across Southeast Asia with over 676+ million potential users to onboard. Plans are underway to launch Storepay in Indonesia before the end of the year.

Storepay introduces SPCFIN, which serves as a collateral substitute, credit card scoring and payment instrument, and reward system. It makes payment services accessible to all contemporary and non-modern customers. Storepay's innovative BNPL model covers more than just retail stores; service providers like hospitals, grocery stores, airlines, real estate, universities, and automobile companies across Asia are also covered.

Storepay seeks to create a token with the most real-life utility and value. Talks are underway to enable cross-border BNPL payments for Storepay users who want to visit Korean hospitals for checkups and other forms of treatment. With all of these offerings and more on the way, according to the project roadmap, SPC could become the most valuable and real-world utility-based token in the crypto and fintech ecosystem.

About Storepay

Headquartered in Singapore, Storepay is operating in Mongolia as the leading BNPL service provider and expanding into Indonesia with its launch coming end of this year. With zero hidden or extra charges, Storepay enables B2B and B2C users across Asia to seamlessly buy products or services and pay in installments over time. Storepay's native token, SPC, will further strengthen the fintech, allowing it to offer more exclusive features to customers. Additionally, SPC will drive global reach through real-life utility and immediate value.

