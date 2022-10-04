Submit Release
FRO - Changes to the Board composition

/EIN News/ -- Frontline Ltd. (“Frontline” or “the Company”) announces the appointment of Mr. Marios Demetriades as a Director of the Company.

Marios Demetriades is an experienced Financial Services professional with significant experience as a Non-Executive Director in various listed and private companies in the Banking, Infrastructure and Shipping industries. He previously served as the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works for the Republic of Cyprus from 2014 to 2018 and held various positions in the Accounting, Investment and Banking sectors. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst holder and a member of the CFA Institute, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC). Mr. Demetriades is a Cypriot citizen and resides in Cyprus.

October 4, 2022

The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad, Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 84

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


