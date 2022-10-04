New Haven Barracks/ Stolen Vehicle / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5003085

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 at approx. 2210 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of Swamp Rd and VT RT 30, Cornwall

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were advised of a stolen white Ford F550 with a dump truck body from an address on Swamp Road in the Town of Cornwall, VT. It should be noted the truck has “Williams Maple Farm, VT” in black lettering on both the driver and passenger side doors.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919, or leave an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Trooper Brandon Slaney

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

(802)-388-4919