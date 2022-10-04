New Haven Barracks/ Stolen Vehicle / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5003085
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 at approx. 2210 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of Swamp Rd and VT RT 30, Cornwall
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were advised of a stolen white Ford F550 with a dump truck body from an address on Swamp Road in the Town of Cornwall, VT. It should be noted the truck has “Williams Maple Farm, VT” in black lettering on both the driver and passenger side doors.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919, or leave an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
