Derby Barracks/ Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5004489

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                             

STATION: Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 2101 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shattuck Hill Rd, Derby, VT

 

MISSING PERSON: Richard Cadieux

AGE: 84

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/03/2022 at approximately 2101 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report Richard Cadieux, 84 of Derby, VT, went missing from his residence on Shattuck Hill Rd in the Town of Derby, VT. Cadieux stated he was going to run an errand at approximately 1530 hours and has not been seen since. His disappearance is not believed to be suspicious in nature, but there are concerns for his health and welfare. Attempts thus far to locate Cadieux have been unsuccessful. Cadieux is operating an orange in color, 2015 Toyota Rav4 with VT Registration V4308. Anyone that has seen Cadieux or his vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 ext. 8. A photograph of Cadieux has been attached to this email.

 

 

