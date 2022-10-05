Strategies For Global Radiology As A Service Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the radiology as a service market size is expected to grow to $2.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21%. An increase in the number of cancer cases globally is expected to propel the growth of radiology as a service market going forward.

Want to learn more on the radiology as a service market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7158&type=smp

The radiology as a service market consists of sales of radiology as a service by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help healthcare providers provide advanced diagnostics at an affordable cost, without any adverse effect on their sustainability, and adopt service models in medical imaging. Radiology as a service refers to rendering professional and technical services for radiation oncology, radioisotope services, medical imaging, and so on to allow providers to provide patients with the best possible diagnoses at much lower costs. Care providers are not required to purchase imaging equipment outright, but they collaborate with imaging vendors who provide the imaging equipment and related services on a pay-per-use or periodic basis.

Global Radiology As A Service Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the radiology-as-a-service market. Major companies operating in the radiology-as-a-service sector are focused on introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For example, in January 2021, Nanox, an Israel-based medical imaging technology company, and USARAD, a US-based teleradiology company, introduced an advanced radiology diagnostics service that combines over 300 expert radiologists with artificial intelligence decision support solutions to support medical diagnostics.

Global Radiology As A Service Market Segments

The global radiology as a service market is segmented:

By Service Type: Teleradiology, Cloud-based Imaging IT Services, Consulting Services, Technology Management Services

By Technology: Computed Radiology, Direct Digital Radiology

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Radiology Clinics, Physician Offices, Nursing Homes

By Geography: The global radiology as a service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global radiology as a service market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radiology-as-a-service-global-market-report

Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides radiology as a service global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global radiology as a service global market, radiology as a service market share, radiology as a service global market segments and geographies, radiology as a service market players, radiology as a service global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The radiology as a service global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Radiology As A Service Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Nano-X Imaging Ltd, USARAD Holdings Inc., Virtual Radiologic, Onrad Inc, RamSoft Inc., Telediagnostic Solutions Private Limited, Teleradiology Solutions, National Diagnostic Imaging, Real Radiology LLC, Telemedicine Clinic Ltd., Vesta Teleradiology, Ambra Health, Teleconsult Holding B.V, and Medica Group PLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Healthcare ERP Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-erp-consulting-services-global-market-report

Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-radiology-global-market-report

Teleradiology Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/teleradiology-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC