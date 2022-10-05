Optical Satellite Communication Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 21% Through 2026

Optical Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Optical Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the optical satellite communication market is expected to reach $22.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.2%. The increase in penetration of smartphones is expected to propel the optical satellite communication market growth going forward.

The optical satellite communication market consists of sales of optical satellite communication devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide signals around the earth that help to provide effective communication between widely separated geographical points. Optical satellite communication (OSC) refers to a space-based digital data transmission system that uses an optical transmitter that encrypts a message into an optical signal. This is a technology that involves the use of optical fibers for the purpose of communication.

Global Optical Satellite Communication Market Trends

The emergence of laser communication relay systems has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the optical satellite communication market. Major companies operating in the optical satellite communication sector are focused on developing new advanced systems to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in 2021, NASA, a US-based space agency, launched its new Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) system. The LCRD will help the agency with optical communication in space. It will use optical communications instead of radio communications, which will further help increase the bandwidth 10 to 100 times more than radio frequency systems.

Global Optical Satellite Communication Market Segments

By Component: Transmitter, Receiver, Modulator, Demodulator, Others

By Laser Type: Yag Laser, Silex Laser, Microwave Laser, Co2 Laser, Aigaas Laser Diode

By Application: Backhaul, Surveillance and Security, Tracking and Monitoring, Earth Observation, Enterprise Connectivity, Research and Space Exploration, Telecommunication, Others

By Geography: The global optical satellite communication market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Optical Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides optical satellite communication market analysis, overviews, and forecasts market size and growth for the global optical satellite communication market, optical satellite communication global market share, optical satellite communication global market segments and geographies, optical satellite communication global market players, optical satellite communication global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The optical satellite communication market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Optical Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Mynaric AG, Analytical Space Inc., ATLAS Space Operations Inc., BridgeSat Inc., Hisdesat Servicios Estrategicos S.A., Maxar Technologies Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SITAEL S.p.A, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Bridgecomm Inc, Clutch Space Systems, Skyloom Global Corp., Hfcl Limited, Aperture Optical Sciences Inc, Honeywell Aerospace, Synspective Inc, Toray International Inc., and Transcelestial Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



