Global Lip Care Product Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Lip Care Product Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the lip care product market is expected to grow to $2.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. According to the lip care product market forecast, rising urbanization all over the globe is expected to propel the growth of the lip care product market going forward.

The lip care products market consists of sales of lip care products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the condition of lips by moisturizing, protecting, and healing them. Lip care products are used to replenish lips overnight and make them supple and less chapped.

Global Lip Care Product Market Trends

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the lip care product market. Major companies operating in the lip care product market are focused on manufacturing innovative products to lead the market. For instance, in June 2021, Ethique, a New Zealand-based beauty products company, introduced the first line of zero-waste lip balms with home-compostable packaging free of plastic. The lip balms contain ingredients such as jojoba oil, moringa oil, and castor oil to help keep lips hydrated and smooth.

Global Lip Care Product Market Segments

The global lip care product market is segmented:

By Product Type: Lip Balm, Lip Butter, Lip Conditioner, Lip Scrub, Others

By Gender: Female, Male

By Packaging Range: Stick Packaging, Tube Packaging, Cosmetic Packaging, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Pharmacy and Drug Store, Specialty Store, Online, Others

By Geography: The global lip care product market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Lip Care Product Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lip care product global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global lip care product market, lip care product global market share, lip care product global market segments and geographies, lip care product global market players, lip care product global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The lip care product global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Lip Care Product Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: L'Oreal Groupe, Unilever PLC, Bayer AG, Kao Corporation, Revlon Inc, Avon Products Inc, The Clorox Company, Carma Labs Inc., EOS Products LLC, Carma Laboratories Inc, Forest Essentials, The Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc, Johnson and Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Company, and Kiehl's LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

