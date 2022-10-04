Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,866 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Calls with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken held separate calls on October 3 with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa immediately following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) reckless and dangerous launch of a ballistic missile overflying Japanese territory, posing an unacceptable threat to the Japanese public.  Secretary Blinken, Foreign Minister Park, and Foreign Minister Hayashi strongly condemned the launch and its blatant disregard of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and its deeply destabilizing implications for the region.  Secretary Blinken underscored that the U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK and Japan remains ironclad.  He also reaffirmed the importance of continuing close trilateral cooperation with the ROK and Japan to hold the DPRK accountable for its unacceptable behavior.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Calls with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.