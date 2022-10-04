Secretary Blinken’s Calls with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken held separate calls on October 3 with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa immediately following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) reckless and dangerous launch of a ballistic missile overflying Japanese territory, posing an unacceptable threat to the Japanese public. Secretary Blinken, Foreign Minister Park, and Foreign Minister Hayashi strongly condemned the launch and its blatant disregard of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and its deeply destabilizing implications for the region. Secretary Blinken underscored that the U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK and Japan remains ironclad. He also reaffirmed the importance of continuing close trilateral cooperation with the ROK and Japan to hold the DPRK accountable for its unacceptable behavior.