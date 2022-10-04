Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the provincial election in Quebec

OTTAWA, ON , Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Quebec:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I would like to congratulate François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec on their re-election.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Premier Legault and the Government of Quebec to address issues of importance to Quebecers and all Canadians. This includes fostering the growth of the green economy, fighting climate change, finding solutions to labour shortages, making life more affordable, helping create new affordable housing, investing in infrastructure, and building a clean and prosperous future.

"Together, we will make Quebec, which we are so proud of, an even better place to live."

