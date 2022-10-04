Industrial Ethernet Market to grow by USD 29.39 Bn, Increasing number of smart grid projects to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Ethernet Market in the Industrial Machinery industry is expected to grow by USD 29.39 bn from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the industrial ethernet market will progress at a CAGR of 12.44%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. Read Free Sample Report.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

Belden Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nexans SA

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH and Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Industrial Ethernet Market Segmentation

Technology

Ethernet/IP



PROFINET



EtherCAT



Modbus TCP/IP



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The ethernet/IP segment's market share of industrial ethernet will expand significantly. The expansion of the Ethernet/IP market is being fueled by elements including high performance and flexibility, the increasing use of IIoT, and the continued expansion of Ethernet networks in process industries. EtherNet/IP will continue to gain popularity due to the penetration of Ethernet and Internet technologies into new applications as well as the general acceleration of connectivity.

North America will account for 37% of market growth. In North America, the US is the major market for industrial ethernet. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The industrial ethernet market will increase in North America over the forecast period thanks to the rising IIoT usage. Download Free Sample Report.

Industrial Ethernet Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial ethernet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial ethernet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial ethernet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial ethernet market vendors

Related Reports:

Automation Systems Market in Indonesia by Component and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automation systems market share in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 1.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98%.

Waste Heat Recovery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The waste heat recovery market share is expected to increase by USD 24.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54%.

Industrial Ethernet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.44% Market growth 2021-2025 $29.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Belden Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Nexans SA, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Ethernet/IP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PROFINET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

EtherCAT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Modbus TCP/IP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

Belden Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nexans SA

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH and Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-ethernet-market-to-grow-by-usd-29-39-bn-increasing-number-of-smart-grid-projects-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301638736.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.